Corporation’s smart traffic lighting system to be ready by next month

September 06, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Smart traffic light system in the core area of the capital, being implemented under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s Smart City project, is expected to be commissioned next month, while the work on the integrated command control centre that is progressing on the Corporation office premises in Palayam is expected to be completed by January next month.

Over the past few months, the work for the new traffic lighting system has been ongoing across the major junctions in the city. Unlike the existing system, which works according to pre-defined timings for each junction, the new adaptive system will function according to the nature of traffic at any point in time. The system will scan the number of vehicles waiting to pass at a junction and adjust the timings according to that. Under the system, the waiting time for vehicles at the various junctions are expected to reduce.

The Corporation office will house the integrated command control centre, to monitor all the other data gathered from the ground. This will be the central point for all the information on Smart metering systems, information kiosks, smart parking, smart bus stops, and other similar things. The building to house the command control centre is currently under construction in front of the Corporation office. The traffic control centre is housed on the Police department’s premises at Nandavanam.

Meanwhile, the work on the smart traffic light system had caused some level of inconvenience to the people, especially two-wheeler riders, as the patch of tar that was cut along several junctions was not properly filled after the work.

