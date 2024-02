February 18, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation has warned of fine up to ₹5,000 on illegal advertisement boards in the city. In addition, the expense to remove them will be recovered from the land/shop owner concerned.

No board must be made of banned flex or plastic materials. Permit number issued by the civic body must be displayed on all such boards. Those who have not yet received permits must apply within seven days to the Corporation Secretary, says a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.