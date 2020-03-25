Corporation to supply free food

The City Corporation will deliver food free of charge to people under home quarantine and those who have no access to food due to the lockdown, Mayor K. Sreekumar said.

Volunteer groups led by ward councillors will ensure that elderly people who live alone do not go hungry, he said.

Steps have been taken to establish community kitchens in the health circles under the Corporation, he said. Food will be supplied thrice a day. People who need food can register their names via the COVID-19 link on the Smart Trivandrum mobile app, or on www.covid19tvm.com. They can also contact corporation on 9496434448, 9496434449, 9496434450.