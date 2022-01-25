Corporation to step up containment measures

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 January 2022 01:00 IST

Rapid response teams at the ward-level will be reconstituted

A COVID-19 Core committee meeting held at the city Corporation on Monday decided to step up measures to control the spread of the virus in the city.

The rapid response teams at the ward-level will be reconstituted or activated.

Kudumbashree workers

In wards where such teams are not functional, the services of Kudumbashree volunteers and health workers will be used.

Food will be provided, if required, from the Kudumbashree Janakeeya restaurants for those who are in isolation.

The functioning of the Corporation's COVID-19 control room will be expanded. More doctors and medical volunteers will be appointed in the control room.

Consultations will be held with various organisations including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for expanding the telemedicine facility. Tele-counselling services will also be launched to address mental health issues. The basic facilities in the COVID First-Line Treatment Centers and Second-Line Treatment Centers will be improved and more such centres will be opened.

Medicine supply

Adequate supply of medicines will be ensured in all the 28 hospitals under the control of the civic body. Awareness drives will also be organised at the local level, as many have been found to be not following the protocols.

In the meeting

The Mayor, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management), Deputy District Medical Officer, Corporation Health Standing Committee Chairperson, Corporation Secretary, and the Health Officer, took part in the core committee meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Mayor chaired a meeting of councillors and health-wing officials.