ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation to launch survey of stray dogs in the city

January 22, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city Corporation is set to launch a survey regarding the number of stray dogs in the city next week. An NGO will be carrying out the survey on the civic body’s behalf. The last such survey was conducted in the city in 2016, when the number of stray dogs was found to be close to 6,000. However, there was criticism back then that the survey did not consider many wards.

According to a Corporation official, getting an accurate number of stray dogs in the city will help the Corporation strategise the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. It will also get a better picture of the number of stray dogs which have already been sterilised and vaccinated, so that the programme can be targeted in an improved manner.

As many as 2,500 stray dogs were vaccinated in the Corporation area in the ongoing special anti-rabies vaccination drive since September 25. The Corporation has also been carrying out vaccination of pet dogs. The pace of sterilisation of stray dogs is still at a moderate level with 6 to 8 sterilisations per day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US