Corporation to launch survey of stray dogs in the city

January 22, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The city Corporation is set to launch a survey regarding the number of stray dogs in the city next week. An NGO will be carrying out the survey on the civic body’s behalf. The last such survey was conducted in the city in 2016, when the number of stray dogs was found to be close to 6,000. However, there was criticism back then that the survey did not consider many wards.

According to a Corporation official, getting an accurate number of stray dogs in the city will help the Corporation strategise the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. It will also get a better picture of the number of stray dogs which have already been sterilised and vaccinated, so that the programme can be targeted in an improved manner.

As many as 2,500 stray dogs were vaccinated in the Corporation area in the ongoing special anti-rabies vaccination drive since September 25. The Corporation has also been carrying out vaccination of pet dogs. The pace of sterilisation of stray dogs is still at a moderate level with 6 to 8 sterilisations per day.