Corporation to introduce silt pusher and slot trapper to clean canals an drains

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is set to introduce silt pusher and silt trapper along with suction cum jetting machine to clean canals and drains in the city. The machines will be used to remove the silt and waste that gets collected in the canals and drains so as to ensure free flow of stormwater.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the office of the Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh, the tender proceedings for the purchase of a jetting-cum-suction machine are currently in progress, and it is expected to be procured by July. The machine can be used to clean drains for a considerable distance without opening the slabs. It was tested in Kochi, where it aided in reducing flooding in some areas.

The Minister had held discussions with the Managing Director of the Cochin International Airport Limited for the use of the methods used in cleaning and flood control at the Airport in Thiruvananthapuram city until the suction machine become available. The silt pusher and slot trapper are being introduced as part of this.

The jetting-cum-suction machine, proposed to be bought under the Smart City project of the city Corporation would have a capacity of 11,000 litres and costs around ₹5 crore. The jetting mechanism will be used to pump water at high pressure inside the drains using a 30 metre-long hose. The dislodged waste would be removed using the sucking machine. The vehicle would have a capacity to store 2,000 litres of water for the functioning of the jetter and to collect as much as 9,000 litres of waste.

The silt and waste that has got collected in the Amayizhanjan canal, Kariyil canal, Pattom canal, Thettiyar and Karamana River over the years prevents free flow of rainwater, leading to flooding in many areas across its course.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.