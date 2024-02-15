Corporation ties up with WRI for carbon-neutral initiative in construction sector

February 15, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In a move aimed at equipping the construction sector in the city to handle the challenges posed by climate change and ensure sustainable development, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has entered into an agreement with the World Resources Institute (WRI-India) to prepare a city action plan on Net Zero Carbon and Resilient Building.

The study seeks to achieve a carbon-neutral status for the city by coming up with recommendations for reforms in the construction sector, steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions, plan for disaster-resilient buildings and create solutions for rising heat. An official press note issued here said WRI-India would carry out the study and prepare the action plan for the city for free.

Corporation secretary Binu Francis and Deputy Director, WRI-India (Energy Programme) Deepak Krishnan signed the agreement here on Thursday in the presence of Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh. Mayor Arya Rajendran and Principal Director, LSG, M.G. Rajamanikyam were also present.

Carbon-neutral by 2035

The programme assumes significance in the light of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation setting a target to achieve carbon-neutral status by 2035. The study will assess the amount of greenhouse emissions caused by the construction sector and recommend steps to adopt eco- friendly construction practices. During the study, WRI-India will discuss the concept with various organisations in the construction sector. Various aspects like climate and market conditions, technology and investment opportunities will be covered by the study.

The press note said the Corporation had launched a drive to generate 800 MW of solar power and provide 113 electric buses for the KSRTC under the SmartCity programme.

In other cities

The Minister said the net zero carbon initiatives launched by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation would be extended to other cities. The urban commission constituted by the government would help overcome the problems caused by greenhouse gas emissions and come up with new age solutions.

