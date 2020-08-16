Corporation reaches out to coastal folk

A total contribution of ₹10.03 lakh has been received for the city Corporation’s Theerathinoru kaithaangu scheme to provide food kits for families in the coastal villages.
As part of the scheme, food kits worth ₹1,000 each will be provided to all families.
The district committee of the All-Kerala Government College Teachers Association (AKGCTA) has contributed ₹2.07 lakh. A Whatsapp collective of the 1997 batch of the Mannam Memorial Higher Secondary School contributed ₹30,000, while the Chakka Ajantha Pulli Lane Residents’ Association contributed ₹50,000.
Members of the public who want to contribute to the scheme could send their contributions to the Consumerfed’s account in the Federal Bank, Palayam branch (A/C number 10210200020231, IFSC FDRL0001021) or transfer through the website www.donatetmc.in.
Film stars Manju Warrier, Indrans, Sudheer Karamana, Nandu, filmmakers Kamal, Madhupal, magician Gopinath Muthukad, singer M.G. Sreekumar, and other celebrities have become part of the Corporation’s campaign.
