Corporation purchases ambulance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 May 2021 20:14 IST

Civic body was depending on rented vehicles so far to transport COVID patients

The city Corporation has purchased an ambulance considering the increasing demand for transporting COVID-19 patients to and from care centres, hospitals and testing centres.

Ever since the second wave of the pandemic broke out, the civic body has been using four ambulances which it had rented from private agencies and charitable trusts.

The Corporation owns two ambulances, which are used primarily to transport dead bodies to the Shanthikavadam electric crematorium. These ambulances could not be used for other purposes, to transport patients. With the increase in demand from patients and their families for ambulance facilities, the Corporation decided to purchase two ambulances. One more will be purchased soon. The order for this also will be placed through the government E-Marketplace portal.

According to Corporation officials, the control room set up at the main office has been receiving several requests for ambulances. All the rented ambulances have been engaged in transporting patients through the day. Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran flagged off the new ambulance on Wednesday in the presence of the Deputy Mayor, Standing Committee chairpersons and other officials.

Nine out of the ten community kitchens, which the Corporation had planned to open, have started functioning. The community kitchen which was proposed to be opened in Attukal ward, has now been shifted to the Mudavanmugal ward, as adequate space could not be identified in Attukal. Another community kitchen was opened in the Vanchiyoor ward. One more community kitchen will be opened soon in Vattiyoorkavu, said the Mayor. With all the community kitchens becoming functional, the free supply of food from Janakeeya restaurants will be stopped. However, the package of providing food three times a day at a cost of ₹60 from Janakeeya restaurants will continue.

Individuals and organisations have been contributing cash and materials for the running of community kitchens in the city. An agency which collects meat waste from the city contributed ₹25,000 for the purpose on Wednesday.