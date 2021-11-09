Corporation publishes pending tax payments list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 November 2021 00:50 IST

The city Corporation has published the ward-wise list of those who have pending building tax payments in Thiruvallam zone.

The lists are available in the Corporation’s website, the Sanchaya website and at the zonal office. In a press release, Mayor Arya Rajendran said that similar lists for all the zones would be published before November 20. The adalats for sorting out the issues faced by those whose tax payments had not been recorded would be held from November 22.

The Sanchaya online system has been plagued with issues including database discrepancies. Some of the payments made offline as well as online were not getting reflected in the system.

These technical issues are being corrected and the database cleaned up for each ward.

The software issues were revealed at a time when a controversy over fund misappropriation by some officials at the zonal offices was raging at the Corporation. The opposition parties staged protests for several days over the issue.