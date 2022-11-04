Corporation prepares microplans for 642 extremely poor families

The plans are part of the Left Democratic Front government’s programme to alleviate acute poverty, they have been prepared based on the specific needs of each family or individual, related to food, health, income and housing

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation has prepared microplans for each of the 642 families identified as extremely poor as part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s programme to alleviate acute poverty.

The microplans have been prepared based on the specific needs of each family or individual, related to food, health, income and housing. The civic body will either link them to an existing government scheme, in cases in which it is possible, or find alternate mechanisms to address the issues faced by the family.

Out of those who identified as extremely poor, 70 persons are found to be afflicted with serious illnesses, while 71 persons are bedridden and 95 have mental health issues. An amount of ₹10 lakh has been set aside for providing medicines to the seriously ill through Ananthapuri medicals. For those who are facing various mental health issues, continued attention will be provided through an existing project. Those bedridden will be included in the Corporation’s palliative care project.

A total of 349 persons need medication for lifestyle diseases and 281 require various kinds of medical treatment. An amount of ₹25 lakh has been allocated to provide continued medical attention to them through ward-level health workers. Some of the families identified as extremely poor are single-member families.

A total of 167 families are found to be in need of cooked food, while 264 other families were found to be outside of the public distribution systems and hence requiring a supply of food grains. Sixty persons were found to be in need of nutritious food. An amount of ₹30 lakh has been allocated to deliver cooked food at home through Kudumbashree Janakeeya restaurants, while another ₹20 lakh has been allocated for the delivery of food grains through ration shops, Supplyco and horticorp.

Thirty one persons require some kind of skill training to equip them for various jobs, and eight are in need of jobs. They will be provided training and jobs through the Thozhil Sabha as well as the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. A total of 105 families are landless and homeless.

An amount of ₹10.5 crore has been allocated for them to provide them houses on priority under the LIFE project. Among the single-member families, 79 require shift to a shelter home. Sixty two persons were found on the streets, for whom a rehabilitation package of ₹2 crore has been prepared using plan funds. As many as 134 women are qualified for welfare pensions for widows.

Similar exercises are being taken up across all local bodies in the State. A total of 64,006 families were identified as extremely poor in surveys conducted across the State.