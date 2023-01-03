Thiruvananthapuram Corporation plans to set up mini township project at Vilappilsala

January 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation is set to begin work on a mini township project on 42 acres of land at Vilappilsala, which was earlier occupied by a centralised waste treatment plant that had to be closed down 10 years ago due to public protests.

The township project, consisting of housing complexes, convention centre, anganwadi, playgrounds, dog shelters, ponds and gardens, is expected to be completed in a phased manner in five years.

In the first phase, which is expected to be inaugurated next week, the focus will be on the housing project, with the construction of two of the five housing towers. Once completed, 500 families can be accommodated across the five towers. The approach road and the compound wall will be completed in the first phase. One of the other major elements which will be taken up in the later phases is a convention centre with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 people and having a separate dining area.

Flats for the elderly

A training centre with residential facilities will also be constructed, to be rented out for training programmes of various institutions. Guest houses and lodging facilities are part of the plan too. Single bedroom flats for elderly people, with common dining areas and recreational facilities, are also being planned.

Two ponds, with one of these meant for fish farming, will be part of the township. The other facilities include anganwadi, health club, sports hub, smaller playgrounds, shelter for stray dogs, cattle pond and a recreational area.

The construction activities would be carried out in accordance with the existing topography and natural surroundings. Rainwater harvesting facilities and solar panels will be arranged. The buildings which housed the old waste treatment plant occupy around 10% of the total land. It has not yet been decided whether the buildings can be put to any other use. The Corporation is planning to dip into its own funds for implementing the mini township project, which is expected to cost above ₹400 crore across all its phases.