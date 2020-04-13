Corporation plans pre-monsoon clean-up

The city Corporation is preparing an action plan for pre-monsoon clean up activities, with a view to control vector diseases.

With most of its employees now focussing on the running of community kitchens and in keeping track of and meeting the requirements of those under home quarantine due to COVID-19, the civic body has been a little late in planning the activities this year.

According to Mayor K.Sreekumar, the officials will be preparing the action plan by next week.

“Last month, we had cleared about 68 tonnes of waste from various dumping sites across the city. But, the pre-monsoon cleaning is the key activity in controlling flooding and spread of diseases.

Now, almost all the health staff are busy with the operation of community kitchens and all the other COVID-19 related activities. But, we expect the numbers of those depending on these kitchens to come down in the next few weeks. With the opening of the Janakeeya hotels, the numbers have already begun reducing. So, once the plan is prepared, we can focus on the pre-monsoon cleaning activities,” said Mr.Sreekumar.

The focus, like in previous years will be in clearing up the clogged regions of the Amayizhanjan canal and Parvathy Puthanar, as well as raising awareness among the public on vector control measures.

The activities usually begin with ward-level meetings to chalk out the plans for the ward, including identification of the areas with waste dumps and canals.