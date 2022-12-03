Corporation: pending files cleared in three zonal offices

December 03, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Three of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s 11 zonal offices have cleared all pending files, as part of an intensive drive launched a few months ago to improve the functioning of the civic body and address backlogs.

The campaign for disposing of pending files is currently progressing in the main office and the rest of the eight zonal offices.

According to Corporation sources, all the pending files in the Thiruvallam, Vattiyurkavu and Kudappanakkunnu zonal offices have been disposed of. When the drive began, more than 400 files were pending across these three zonal offices. Action has now been taken on all of these files.

The Fort zonal office had the most number of pending files with more than 1,900 ones, when the drive started. This has now been brought down to less than 300. The high number of pending files in this zone is attributed to the various building rule violations that crop up in the heritage area with stringent limitations on construction activity.

In the civic body’s main office at Palayam, files in four of the sections—Accounts, People’s plan, Establishment, and Scheduled Caste development—have been cleared completely. Close to 600 files are now pending in the revenue, engineering and health sections. The civic body had in August launched the ‘Nagarasabha Janangalilekk’ campaign aiming at addressing the lacunae in the functioning of its zonal offices and clear pending files.

In the Corporation’s file adalats, held before the launch of the campaign, around 5,000 files were disposed of. The remaining files are being taken up in the ongoing drive. Files that cannot be technically cleared but which are beneficial to the public, are also considered for disposal. The zonal officials were earlier asked to prepare a detailed list of pending files, issues that need to be addressed, and also to collate the suggestions from the public.