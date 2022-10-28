Corporation organises workshop on poverty alleviation

ADVERTISEMENT

The city Corporation on Friday organised an one-day workshop ahead of the implementation of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s programme to alleviate acute poverty. Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju inaugurated the event.

Earlier, a Corporation-wide survey had identified 531 families as eligible for the programme. In the first phase, basic documents, including ration card, Aadhaar card and bank accounts, were provided for those who did not already have it.

The civic body is also identifying bed-ridden patients who do not have any official documents of their own. Microplans will be prepared for all the families identified through the scheme. Immediate care, short-term and long-term plans are to be prepared for the families. The immediate plans include provision of food especially for those who don't have a permanent residence and help through angwanwadis or neighbourhood groups for those who are too weak to consume food on their own.

Palliative care, medicines and bystanders will be arranged for those who need it. Under the short-term plans, mechanisms will be arranged to provide nutritious food based on specific needs, to rehabilitate people living in streets in care homes, for provision of food kits, for connecting the needy to the various government health schemes, for provision of equipment to ensure mobility, for shifting of mentally challenged persons to various facilities, for maintenance of run-down houses and for provision of water and power connections.

The long-term plans include providing houses under LIFE project for the homeless, rehabilitation of those with mental health issues and provision of livelihood, arrangement of facilities for continued education based on qualifications, skill training based on aptitude, special skill training for the differently-abled to generate income from their homes and rehabilitation of those staying in dangerous conditions.