Corporation official suspended for allegedly accepting bribes for issuing occupancy certificate

The Local Self Government Department on Saturday suspended an official of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for allegedly accepting bribes from a person who applied for an occupancy certificate. LSGD Principal Director Seeram Sambasiva Rao issued orders to suspend K.M.Shibu, who earlier served as the Superintendent of the engineering section of the Corporation for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh to issue occupancy certificate for a building owned by Arifa Sainuddin in Kuravankonam ward.

Mr.Shibu, currently the charge officer of the Attipra zonal office of the Corporation, was suspended following a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Corporation Deputy Secretary on a complaint submitted by M.Sainuddin. According to LSGD sources, the Principal Director also spoke to the complainant and is convinced of the seriousness of the case.

The issue came to light after the recent adalats organised by the department to dispose of pending files. Though the official had collected the money from the complainant, he had not issued the occupancy certificate even after several months. He received the certificate after submitting an application in the adalat. Since his issues were settled in the adalat, the complainant asked the official to return the amount he had collected. Later, Mr.Sainuddin lodged a complaint against the official with the Mayor and the Secretary.

The department will also look into whether the official has demanded money in a similar manner from other applicants, by wilfully delaying action.