Mayor letter row: Crime Branch submits report

November 21, 2022

The Crime Branch team tasked with carrying out a preliminary probe into the alleged letter sent by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the city Corporation, has submitted its report to the Crime Branch chief.

The report has reportedly recommended a detailed probe to ascertain whether the letter was fabricated. According to sources in the Crime Branch, the preliminary investigation only focussed on collecting statements of persons connected to the issue. It did not go into checking the authenticity of the alleged letter, which can be taken up only through a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, the protests by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress demanding the Mayor’s resignation continued on Monday too. In a press release, Congress leader V.S. Sivakumar said that the Left Democratic Front has been deceiving the educated youths through backdoor appointments over the past six years. He demanded an investigation into the appointments which were carried out in the Corporation in recent years.