Corporation launches four projects

Local Self-Government Minister A.C. Moideen inaugurated four projects of the city Corporation — Subhojanam, Sujalam Sulabham, Mayor’s complaint redressal cell, and mechanism to collect septage — here on Tuesday.

The projects are part of the 100-day action plan drawn up in connection with the fourth anniversary of the Corporation council.

The Minister said the LDF-ruled civic body had made creative interventions in addressing the city’s problems, and ensuring the public’s participation in them. The city was an example of how waste could be managed without opting for a centralised waste treatment plant.

The first tranche of the ₹2,100 crore aid from the World Bank for waste management, addressing drinking water issues, and scientific management of drains in civic bodies had been received, the Minister said.

Mayor K. Sreekumar presided.

The complaint redressal cell aims at addressing citizens’ complaints regarding the city Corporation’s services in time and effectively. It includes the Corporation secretary, deputy secretary, revenue officer, and health officer. Complainants will be informed of the action taken through the Smart Trivandrum web portal. Complaints can be submitted directly, or through the Smart Trivandrum mobile app or WhatsApp on number 703423323 or e-mail to complaints.tmc@gmail.com

A complaint from Kunnukuzhy residents Simon and Shyamila on the stray dog menace was received and a docket number handed over to then. The complaint was handed over to the cell for urgent action.

Water quality

Sujalam Sulabham is being implemented in association with the Kerala Water Authority to ensure the quality of drinking waster distributed by tankers and check misuse of water.

Tankers can be booked through the Smart Trivandrum portal, mobile app, Akshaya centres, Corporation health circle offices and main offices.

Water for farming, construction, and industrial use too can be booked. More than 100 tankers have registered under this scheme.

The Minister flagged off three septage collection tankers to be deployed as part of a project launched April last.