Corporation issues closure of migrant workers’ camp after finding it unhygienic

January 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation’s health wing issued orders to close down a camp housing migrant workers near the Government Medical College, after finding it to be maintained in unhygienic conditions during inspections conducted on Monday.

More than 20 workers were found to be living in one of the rooms. The camp was being operated by Assam native Deepak Mandal, who is currently in his native state.

A team led by S.S. Minu, health inspector of the Medical College circle, carried out the checks at the camp, located near the Medical College-Chalakkuzhy Road early morning on Monday. The building in which the workers were housed was found to be old and dilapidated.

“On Sunday, we found waste water flowing out of a broken drainage near the Medical College. When we went to locate the source, it led to this labour camp. The health squad was deployed early morning on Monday to check their living conditions. There were three rooms and a total of 45 workers in the rented house. One of those rooms was really congested with 20 people. There was just one toilet, which was located next to the kitchen. All of them were sleeping on the floor, with some of them using discarded banners as bedsheets. The rooms did not have proper ventilation. The well from which they get their water was also unclean,” said Mr. Minu.

The Corporation issued notices to the owner of the building and to Mr. Mandal, who runs the facility. Reports have been submitted to the health and engineering wings of the Corporation for follow-up action. The squad also consisted of junior health inspectors Muhammed Navas, V.S. Rekha, and P.L. Sajin.