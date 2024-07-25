Corporation intensifies night-time surveillance against litterbugs

A special squad of the Health wing in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation carried out a night-long operation against people dumping garbage in public places and waterbodies on Wednesday and took action against four persons.

The four people were issued notice and a fine of ₹17,060 collected from offenders. The squad also seized one vehicle. As many as 17 commercial establishments in the city were inspected for violations.

A pressnote quoting Mayor Arya Rajendran said a permanent mechanism will be put in place to keep a close watch on littering in public places. She said the Corporation would take stern measures including cancellation of the registration of vehicles to deter litterbugs.

