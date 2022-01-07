Corporation holds checks in scrap shops

The Health wing of the city Corporation has carried out inspection in scrap shops in Kesavadasapuram, Pattom and Medical College wards.

Three shops without licence have been issued notice to shut down. These shops have been found to have been storing scrap material in a dangerous manner. In one shop, Health officials have found that food was being cooked using LPG stove, adjacent to the scrap heap. Instructions have been issued to the shop owners to be more careful in operating such facilities.

Mayor Arya Rajendran said more such checks would be carried out in scrapyards in the coming days. The checks have been carried out following a massive fire at a scrapyard in Killipalam earlier this week.