Corporation: Health Supervisor suspended after an alleged spat with Deputy Mayor

February 07, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation on Tuesday suspended a health supervisor based on a complaint from Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju.

Mr. Raju had accused health supervisor B. Biju of using insulting language against him. The issue had begun a few days earlier with the health supervisor issuing an order to transfer three office assistants who had allegedly delayed the handing over of files that were marked to different sections.

The health supervisor and other officials had recovered these files and issued orders to transfer the erring office assistants. Mr. Raju demanded that the action initiated against them be withdrawn, but the official had refused. A conciliatory meeting was held in the presence of the Mayor this week, during which reportedly there were heated arguments and name calling between the health official and the Deputy Mayor. Following this, Mr. Raju filed a formal complaint against the official, demanding his suspension. The transfer orders issued to the three office assistants were also frozen.

In a council meeting held on Tuesday, the issue had led to an uproar with the councillors of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) demanding that the suspension order against the health supervisor be withdrawn.

The council also decided to allocate houses to those who were included in the original beneficiary list for a Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana (VAMBAY) housing project at Chenkalchoola (Rajaji Nagar) in 2005. Though the beneficiary list was prepared back then, some people had illegally occupied the flats before the allotment process could be completed.

Though attempts were made to evict them and hand over the houses to the intended beneficiaries, all such attempts had failed. A survey conducted in 2013 by Kudumbashree had found that 14 families were illegally staying in the flats, in addition to 64 families from the original beneficiary list.

The latest survey held this year showed that only nine families in the original list remained in the flat, while 34 families claimed that they were relatives of the people in the original list. Twenty-two families were staying on rent and four families claimed to have bought the flat. Thirteen flats did not have any occupants and seven were found locked.

As per the latest decision, those included in the original list and who have not got houses yet can be allocated a flat. The children of the original beneficiaries can also be allocated flats if they do not own houses anywhere else. The others will be evicted if they are found to be ineligible.