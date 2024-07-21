Corporation cracks down on two major stores for dumping septage into drains

Continuing the crackdown on waste dumping in public, officials of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s health wing sealed a major jewellery showroom in the city for allegedly pumping septage waste into a canal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The showroom of Pothys Swarna Mahal at Ayurveda College Junction was sealed as a temporary measure on Sunday in the presence of the Thampanoor police officials.

The Corporation also cracked down on Ramachandra Textiles at Attakulangara for pumping septage and sewage from the shop into a public drain. Legal action has been initiated against both the establishments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the complaints were received on the Mayor’s WhatsApp number, along with video proof of the waste discharge from the shops. After this, the civic body sent its squads to check the veracity of the complaints. The squads were able to confirm the complaints in both cases.

A total of ten cases have now been registered in connection with waste dumping in public spaces over the past two days. The FIRs have been registered at the Fort, Vanchiyoor, Poonthura, Thampanoor and Cantonment police stations.

The civic body’s crackdown began after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister decided to step up enforcement measures to prevent waste dumping in public places and canals in light of the death of a sanitation worker after falling into the Amayizjanjan Canal.

Public can contact the Mayor’s complaint redressal cell or the Mayor’s phone number (94473 77477) to clear their doubts on the various waste collection and processing mechanisms available under the Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.