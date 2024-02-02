ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation completes demolition of houses in P&T Colony

February 02, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Houses being demolished in P&T Colony. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The Kochi Corporation completed demolition of houses of 77 families in P&T Colony who were rehabilitated to apartments at Mundamveli, West Kochi, on Thursday.

Residents of the low-lying colony were facing the fury of flooding whenever it rained heavily in Kochi, necessitating the need to provide them alternative accommodation. “Those rehabilitated include bedridden people, children, and differently abled people. Their old houses were pulled down after disconnecting power and other utilities. The debris will be removed and the area converted into a green space,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US