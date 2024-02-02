Corporation completes demolition of houses in P&T Colony

February 02, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation completed demolition of houses of 77 families in P&T Colony who were rehabilitated to apartments at Mundamveli, West Kochi, on Thursday.

Residents of the low-lying colony were facing the fury of flooding whenever it rained heavily in Kochi, necessitating the need to provide them alternative accommodation. “Those rehabilitated include bedridden people, children, and differently abled people. Their old houses were pulled down after disconnecting power and other utilities. The debris will be removed and the area converted into a green space,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.