HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation blames Centre for recent flooding in capital

November 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Though the civic authorities miserably failed to prevent the recurrent urban flooding in the capital city, the Thiruvananthapurm Corporation found that the failure of the Centre was the prime reason for the recent floods in the capital.

A pressnote issued by the office of the Mayor here on Wednesday, said the extreme rainfall events that occurred in the capital city recently created two flash floods, disrupting normal life and creating heavy waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city.

Though the vagaries of climate change have been hitting Kerala hardly of late, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which was bound to issue the rainfall alert early, failed to issue a timely alert, the pressnote noted. Despite the repeated requests by the State, the Centre has yet to set up an advanced weather forecasting system in the State.

The Centre which has been nurturing a hostile attitude towards Kerala in issues ranging from ration to railways, continues to turn a blind eye to the demands of Kerala, including in the case of weather warning, the Corporation said. The old radar set up at Kochi had not been working properly often, and it is a system that does not provide data in the digital format used in decision support systems. Though a radar is available in the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), it is not available for the service of the State all the time, the Corporation said.

Though the State has been demanding doplar radars from the Centre since 2013, the Centre has not granted the advanced radars to the State. The Corporation Council meeting held on Wednesday urged the Centre to take steps to set up advanced weather forecasting systems in the capital to issue timely alerts to the State to avoid flooding. The United Democratic Front (UDF) members boycotted the discussion on flooding in the council meeting, while the BJP members said the failure to remove encroachments was the main reason for recurrent flooding in the capital.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.