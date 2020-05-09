Corporation arrangements for returnees

The city Corporation has made elaborate arrangements for non-resident Keralites ahead of the landing of the first flight from Doha in the capital on Sunday, said Mayor K.Sreekumar.

In the quarantine centres, 21 items including sanitary items, toiletries and plates have been arranged.

The civic body has also fixed the food menu for each days for those staying in the quarantine centres.

The Corporation has arranged 9,100 rooms across 330 buildings for non-resident Keralites. Out of this, 55 are Government buildings, while 275 are private, a pressnote said.