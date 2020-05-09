Kerala

Corporation arrangements for returnees

The city Corporation has made elaborate arrangements for non-resident Keralites ahead of the landing of the first flight from Doha in the capital on Sunday, said Mayor K.Sreekumar.

In the quarantine centres, 21 items including sanitary items, toiletries and plates have been arranged.

The civic body has also fixed the food menu for each days for those staying in the quarantine centres.

The Corporation has arranged 9,100 rooms across 330 buildings for non-resident Keralites. Out of this, 55 are Government buildings, while 275 are private, a pressnote said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 11:16:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/corporation-arrangements-for-returnees/article31546824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY