Corporation arrangements for returnees

The city Corporation has made elaborate arrangements for non-resident Keralites ahead of the landing of the first flight from Doha in the capital on Sunday, said Mayor K.Sreekumar.
In the quarantine centres, 21 items including sanitary items, toiletries and plates have been arranged.
The civic body has also fixed the food menu for each days for those staying in the quarantine centres.
The Corporation has arranged 9,100 rooms across 330 buildings for non-resident Keralites. Out of this, 55 are Government buildings, while 275 are private, a pressnote said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.