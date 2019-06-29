Corporation adalat to clear pending files

In the wake of the Anthoor controversy, the Kollam Corporation will conduct a file adalat to address delays in issuing building permits and occupancy certificates. A businessman ended his life recently in Anthoor because of the delay in getting permit for his convention centre.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen will chair the adalat to be held on July 19 at the C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall. “Files pertaining to building permits and occupancy certificates, pending for over three months, will be considered at the adalat. Persons with grievances should submit their applications to the main office or zonal offices. Files from no other section will be considered,” said Mayor V. Rajendrababu at a press meet here on Saturday. Copies of complementary documents should be attached to the application. The last date for accepting applications is July 15.

Adverts in dailies

Issues regarding unwarranted delays will be solved and applications to regularise constructions will be considered at the adalat. “The Corporation will publish advertisements in major dailies so that the news reaches the maximum number of people. After July 15, officials will examine each application,” said Corporation secretary K. Harikumar.

Shifting online

He added that Kollam Corporation would soon shift to Intelligent Building Plan Management System (IBPMS) for processing building permits. “We are trying to rectify technical glitches and familiarise people with online application. Very soon we will migrate to the online method,” said Mr. Harikumar. The Corporation will conduct a mega adalat to address income tax-related complaints from July 1 to 6 at its main office and zonal offices.