Corporates pledge support to NGOs for welfare initiatives

March 27, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Corporates with offices in Thiruvananthapuram have offered to support NGOs that run initiatives focusing on welfare programmes in the district.

The heads of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) functions of various companies were speaking at an event titled ‘Thiruvananthapuram and NGOs’ at a meeting organised by the volunatry organisation Awake Trivandrum.

District Collector Geromic George urged corporates to take up various causes as Thiruvananthapuram is set to see tremendous development in the coming years, a statement said. He presented an online platform being built by the District Administration to facilitate CSR Partnerships.

S. N. Raghuchandran Nair, president, Awake Trivandrum, said NGOs struggle to get the support they need despite doing great work. On the other side, corporates find it hard to shortlist projects in line with their CSR objectives.

Twenty selected NGOs and twenty invited corporates participated in the event. CSR heads of companies called for enhanced support from government departments to ease the red tape while executing welfare projects.

