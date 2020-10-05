Corpn.’s command control centre being set up

Facility, part of Smart City project, to provide real-time data from the ground with the help of cameras

The work on the Integrated Command Control Centre under the city Corporation's Smart City project will begin on Monday.

The command control centre is meant for providing the Corporation with real-time data from the ground on everything from street lights to water supply to traffic situation. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mayor K.Sreekumar said that the system can function as a control room in crisis situations like floods or other natural disasters. It will also streamline the civic body's co-ordinated activities with the Police, Revenue and Health Departments.

Through the video management solution to be installed in the command control centre, constant monitoring of public spaces for traffic-related issues, accidents or other issues will be made possible. Cameras enabled with various types of sensors will be placed in different parts of the city for monitoring by the centre.

Traffic system

The traffic lighting system in the city is also set to be modernised into an adaptive system under the Smart City project. Through the traffic diversion and management system, re-routing and management of traffic will take place. For the public, the system will also help in identifying parking lots with vacant spaces in real-time and also place bookings for the same. A single payment gateway for various services will be part of the system. Tracking waste collection and disposal will also be enabled.

The command control centre will function as the nerve centre of all these diverse smart systems, spread over various departments.

Mr.Sreekumar said that the Corporation plans to step up its property tax collection by a study of the city's land data bank and identifying leakages in tax collection.

Inventory

An asset management inventory, including the land and other properties owned by the civic body, will be prepared for the purposes of planning in the future.