Corpn. waste collection drive from today

The city Corporation will be restarting the special periodic collection drive of non-biodegradable waste that was put on hold after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first collection drive will be on Saturday, with the collection of glass waste and coconut shells at designated centres in all wards. On February 26, old footwear and bags will be collected, and on March 5, old clothes, tube lights and bulbs will be collected.

The segregated non-biodegradable waste can be handed over to the material recovery facilities from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The nearest such facility can be identified using the smarttrivandrum mobile application. Though the public can hand over waste to the facilities on all days, there has been much demand from wards without these facilities for restarting the periodic collection drives, in which large amounts of waste materials of different kinds are collected.