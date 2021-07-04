Corpn. to revive use of aerobic bins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 July 2021 18:18 IST

Grading system to be introduced to improve the utilisation of bins and to incentivise workers to ensure their upkeep

The city Corporation has decided to take urgent steps to revive aerobic bins, some of which had fallen into disuse due to irregular upkeep.

The civic body has also decided to introduce a grading system for the bins, which were introduced a few years back in the city for processing of biodegradable waste at the community level. It has also been found that the bins are hardly made us of by the public in some places.

Over the years, a total of 520 aerobic bin units have been installed in 52 locations in the city. The level of usage of these vary from place to place. According to the Corporation's estimates, on an average only 30-40% capacity of the bins are being used at present, as families who stay nearby do not use it. It has also been found that waste dumping has continued, even near the bins.

The grading system is being brought in with an aim to improve the utilisation of the aerobic bins and to incentivise the workers at the local level to ensure their proper upkeep.

The bins will be graded A, B, C or D, based on the ambience of the place, utilisation efficiency and control of waste dumping in the surrounding areas. The usage of aerobic bins has shown marked differences, with more than 40-50 families using it in some areas, while in others the bins have even remained completely unused.

Though the Corporation had earlier appointed workers permanently for the upkeep of aerobic bins, some bins have remained unused or neglected. Without regular stirring and addition of sufficient quantities of inoculum, the waste processing will not also take place properly. The Corporation plans to repair the aerobic bins which are now in a dilapidated state.

The civic body has also decided to appoint the Kudumbashree on a pilot basis to run the Haritha Karma Sena in 10 wards. Currently, 27 private agencies or NGOs are handling the Haritha Karma Sena activities in 52 wards, out of which some have become inactive.

The Kudumbashree will take up the activities in some of these inactive wards as well as in some wards where the Sena has not been set up till now. The civic body plans to expand it to all the 100 wards later.