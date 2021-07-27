Corpn. to restart waste collection from houses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 July 2021

To be done on a pilot basis in 10 wards

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation is planning to restart on a pilot basis the door-to-door collection of waste, which has not been happening for quite a while.

The pilot launch will be limited to ten wards. Initially, only non-biodegradable waste will be collected. The civic body will be deploying Kudumbashree volunteers for the purpose.

Meeting

A meeting of the councillors from the various wards will be held this week ahead of finalising the plan.

The Corporation has over the past few years, ever since the closing down of the centralised waste treatment plant at Vilappilsala, been concentrating on decentralised waste management practices including aerobic bins and biogas plants.

Low rank

But in the Swachh Survekshan rankings put out by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs last year, this lack of door-to-door waste collection had led to the civic body scoring a low rank.

But even in the absence of an official collection mechanism by the Corporation, private groups have been collecting waste for a fee in some wards.

Often, these are not taken for processing or for recycling, and are dumped in public spaces or in water bodies.

With the Corporation taking back charge of waste collection at the doorstep, these unauthorised collection mechanisms can be controlled.

In some wards, private agencies or NGOs contracted by the Corporation have been handling the Haritha Karma Sena activities, including the collection of non biodegradable waste.

Plastic waste

Meanwhile, the Corporation has begun clearing up the plastic waste which has been piling up at various collection points and material recovery facilities of the civic body ever since the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quite a considerable part of it is unsegregated, as the pandemic had affected the cleaning and sorting activities too.

These are now being taken by an agency based in Tamil Nadu.

Over the past two weeks, a few loads of plastic waste have already been transported.