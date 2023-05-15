ADVERTISEMENT

Corpn to contract one more agency to handle waste, agenda set aside following Opposition objections

May 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Currently, the Clean Kerala company and the Sarojini Ponnayya Foundation based in Nagercoil are collecting all of the segregated non-biodegradable waste

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation is set to contract one more agency to handle the increasing amounts of non-biodegradable waste collected by the Haritha Karma Senas that have already been formed in most wards.

However, in a council meeting held on Monday, the agenda for choosing the agency was set aside for scrutiny by a technical committee after councillors of the Opposition raised objections.

The civic body had in recent months taken steps to form Haritha Karma Senas in all wards to collect non biodegradable waste. Currently, the Clean Kerala company and the Sarojini Ponnayya Foundation based in Nagercoil are collecting all of the segregated non-biodegradable waste, which are transported to recycling facilities. Around six tonnes of plastic waste are now collected from the city daily. The Corporation authorities have found that the services of more private agencies will be required to handle the huge amounts of waste being collected.

The Corporation earlier called for expression of interest from private agencies involved in waste collection and processing, following which companies responded. However, the proposals of one of the companies was rejected, as it was found that it did not have an existing plant and had suggested that it would construct a plant if the Corporation provided land.

The second company was rejected because it did not provide details regarding its processing capacity. The health standing committee finally decided to choose Sunage Ecosystem, which claimed to have a capability to process 4.5 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste daily.

However, in the council meeting, councillors of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the whole process was aimed at choosing the company that was finally selected. They raised questions on the company’s past experiences and capabilities. The councillors demanded that the agenda be set aside for further scrutiny.

Health Standing Committee Jameela Sreedharan said that the agency was chosen, as it had satisfied all the conditions including approval from the Pollution Control Board (PCB). Mayor Arya Rajendran said that a technical team, including Corporation and PCB officials, would carry out a site visit and study its capabilities, following which it will again be placed for the approval of the council.

