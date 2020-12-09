Corpn. serves notice on MLA’s wife

Explanation sought regarding illegal construction

The Kozhikode Corporation has served a notice on K.M. Asha, wife of K.M. Shaji, MLA, for regularising her illegally constructed house in the city.

Ms. Asha has been asked to report at the Corporation office on December 17 and submit an explanation regarding the illegal construction, failing which, the Corporation may move for demolishing the house.

The illegal construction came to light recently as part of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation against the MLA on allegations of corruption and possession of illegal assets. The case relates to the alleged corruption in allotting a Plus Two batch to a school at Azhikode and the construction of the house in Kozhikode city around the same time. The house and the surrounding plot is registered in the name of Ms. Asha, who was earlier questioned by the ED in connection with the case.

The plan for the house was approved in 2016 and the MLA had permit to construct a house of 3,200 square feet. However, the Corporation recently measured and found that the house was in fact 5,500 square feet in size. The MLA and his wife had earlier expressed willingness to pay the due fine and submitted a revised plan to the Corporation.

However, upon investigation, the construction did not go by the new plan too. Hence the Corporation had served a notice for regularisation, which the couple neglected till date and hence a new notice was served on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ED had questioned Nafeesa, wife of MLA M.K. Muneer, in connection with the case, as she was one of the parties who purchased the land where the house in question has been constructed. There have been allegations against both the MLAs for defaulting registration and stamp duties in connection with the purchase of the said land.