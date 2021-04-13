Corpn. launches pre-monsoon cleaning

Such a drive, led by the respective councillors, is being held in all the 100 wards

Mayor Arya Rajendran inaugurated the city Corporation’s pre-monsoon cleaning drive here on Monday.

She led the clean-up at the Amayizhanjan canal near the Mosque lane in Thampanoor.

Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju was present. Standing committee chairpersons led the cleaning drive in different areas.

In each of the 100 wards, the respective councillors led the clean-up drive on the first day.

After COVID outbreak

Though the civic body had carried out the clean-up activities in the Amayizhanjan canal after the COVID-19 outbreak, the canal was again filled with mounds of predominantly plastic waste. According to a health official, a few who collect waste from other wards still continue to dump waste in the canal near Thampanoor.

The Corporation had put up fencing in some places and CCTV cameras too to stop this. However, most of the cameras that were installed years ago are not working at present.

The plastic waste that will be removed from here will be cleaned and segregated. Mounds of mud were also removed from the drains near the New Theatre area.

Over the following days, waste will be removed from the public places and the stormwater drains and canals cleared up to ease the flow of flood water.

Special drive

A special clean-up drive is also being organised to clear up the entire stretch of the Amayizhanjan canal.

Ms. Rajendran has requested the city residents to ensure that no waste is dumped in public and that everyone makes use of the systems put in place by the Corporation for waste management at source.