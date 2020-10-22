Corpn. inspects IUML MLA’s house

Kozhikode

22 October 2020 19:52 IST

As per directive from ED in ₹25-lakh briber case

A Town Planning Department team attached to the Kozhikode Corporation carried out an inspection at the house and its premises of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator K.M. Shaji near the civil station here on Thursday.

The inspection was carried out on the basis of a directive from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing a bribery case of sanctioning Plus Two courses for an aided school at Azhikode in Kannur district in 2014.

The case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was that Plus Two courses were sanctioned to the school after collecting a bribe of ₹25 lakh from the management. A notice has been served on Mr. Shaji to be present for questioning him next month.

Advertising

Advertising

Violations

Sources said that documents showed that the house in Vengeri revenue village was in the possession of Asha, wife of Mr. Shaji, and that permission for its construction had been granted in 2013.

But the approval had been granted to construct the house for a space of 3,200 sq ft. Now the total space of construction was found to be 5,500 sq ft.

Besides the owner had not secured the occupancy certificate from the civic authorities. The house had a temporary electricity connection. No Corporation taxes had been paid till now, the sources said.

At the time of inspection, Mr. Shaji and his wife were not present at the house. A report on the inspection would be submitted to the ED before October 27, the sources said.

ED officials had already collected the statements of IUML leaders, including State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed and Kannur district general secretary Abdul Kareem Cheleri, in connection with the case.