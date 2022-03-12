Corp, school clash over accommodating anganwadi

Vellayil school obtains High Court order to demolish anganwadi block

The Kozhikode Corporation is engaged in a legal battle with the authorities of a government school under it over the school's reluctance to accommodate an anganwadi on its premises. The headmistress of the Vellayil East LP school in the city has obtained a High Court order to demolish a part of the school building that houses the Malarvadi anganwadi in it. However, the corporation has filed a counter petition, the hearing of which is scheduled for March 15.

"The school authorities are hell bent on evicting the anganwadi from the school premises, despite a government order to accommodate anganwadis in schools wherever space permitted", said Soufiya Anish, councillor of Vellayil ward where the school is located.

The school’s move has baffled the corporation and common people alike as the reason is unclear. The school has only 15 students and has received ₹1 crore from the State government for renovation. For the fund to be used, the old building needs to be demolished. However, the corporation maintains that the demolition is just a ruse to evict the anaganwadi.

What troubles the corporation more is that the school authorities have not sought the corporation’s permission to demolish the old building and have bypassed it to contact the Public Works Department for the purpose. “Demolition or construction of buildings in any government school in the city, is the responsibility of the corporation. The school authorities are yet to submit the master plan for the new building and get the corporation’s approval”, Ms. Aneesh said.

V.P. Manoj, another councillor, alleged that it was just an ego clash between the Education Department and the Social Justice Department under which the school and the anganwadi respectively come. And that the education department officials were undermining the authority of the local body.

A similar situation prevailed in GLPS Parappil, which housed two anganwadis until November 2021. The anganwadis were moved to the school at a time when the strength of the school was as low as 15. But with the now increased strength, the school is finding difficulty in accommodating two anganwadis.

The two anganwadiis have been shifted to the premises of the Cluster Resource Centre for differently abled children in the premises of the school, as the old school building that housed the anganwadis have been demolished to construct a new one.

"We have grown in strength and our students need the space. Even when the new building is constructed, we may not be able to accommodate more than one anganwadi", said Meera Devi, headmistress of the school in Parappil.

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode Corporation has decided not to compromise with the school authorities in ensuring that the anganwadis are accommodated.