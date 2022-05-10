Corp. health squad seizes stale food from two outlets

Disposable cups, carry bags seized from other restaurants

The health squad of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation carried out inspections in restaurants in the city on Tuesday and seized stale food from two establishments and disposable cups and plastic carry bags from six others.

Stale food was seized from Azad Hotel, Chala, and Kochipeedika, Oruvathilkota, Mayor Arya Rajendran said in a statement.

Disposable cups and carry bags were seized from several other restaurants. The squad, led by Health Inspector K. Ganesh Kumar, issued notices to the establishments for taking corrective measures. The inspections would continue in the days ahead, the Mayor said.