Corp approves list of 657 LIFE mission beneficiaries

Those who own up to 5 cents of land considered for aid

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation Council on Tuesday approved a list of 657 beneficiaries under the 10th detailed project report of PMAY-LIFE project. They were selected from the draft list of beneficiaries for the project in the second phase, based on their eligibility.

The corporation had made a list of 1,195 beneficiaries in the second phase initially, who had their own land. They had time till February 28 to submit the required documents. Out of the 1,073, who submitted the documents, the non-eligible applications were weeded out by the Kudumbashree Mission and the rest were approved.

T.K. Prakashan, project coordinator of the National Urban Livelihood Mission, said that only those beneficiaries who had up to 5 cents of land were considered for the 10th DPR as they would be ineligible under the LIFE project if they had even slightly more than 5 cents of land. Also, the applicants had to be residents in the city for at least three years and should not have an inhabitable house elsewhere.

Those applicants, who had land outside the city limits, were been excluded from the 10th DPR, besides those who were included in the other 9 DPRs.

Meanwhile, the applications of those who have land in other local bodies, would be transferred to the respective local body if they had been included in the draft list approved by the council, Mayor Beena Philip said.

There are 167 of the eligible candidates who have land outside the corporation.

Those applicants, who have not been included in the online draft list of landed homeless and landless homeless published on Tuesday, should submit an appeal to the Corporation Secretary before March 22. A second appeal should be forwarded to the District Collector as well. Those who have identified land after the last date for submitting documents, or those who could not submit documents due to technical delays, should also submit an appeal. The final list would be published only after considering these appeals.