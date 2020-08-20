Coronavirus | With 2,333 cases, Kerala’s graph rises sharply

Karnataka adds 8,642 new cases and 126 deaths; nearly 10,000 more test positive in A.P.; cases up again in Hyderabad

Kerala’s COVID-19 trajectory crossed a new milestone as cumulative cases rose to 50,231 on Wednesday. The State’s daily case graph also was at a new high with 2,333 people testing positive.

The number of patients in hospitals swelled to 17,382.

The COVID-19 death rate too showed a steady increase, touching 182, with the Health Department confirming seven more deaths that occurred between August 12 and August 17. Three deaths were reported in Ernakulam, two in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Kollam and Pathanamthitta.

Of the 2,333 new cases, 2,175 (93%) were locally acquired infections, including 17 health care workers. In 53 cases, the source of infection was yet to be pinpointed. Thiruvananthapuram district reported the highest number of daily cases at 540, of which 526 were locally acquired infections.

Malappuram too showed a steady rise with 322 new cases. Of these, 302 were locally transmitted infections. Three more districts registered over 200 cases on Wednesday, Alappuzha had 253 cases, Ernakulam 230 and Kottayam 203.

The sudden spike in hospitalisations turned the focus on health system capacity in some districts, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, where active cases stood at 4,621. The State had quarantined over 1.69 lakh people, of whom 13,759 with mild flu-like symptoms were isolated in hospitals. Also, 36,291 tests were performed in 24 hours. Kerala listed 572 localities as hotspots.

Andhra Pradesh again reported close to 10,000 new infections and 86 deaths on Wednesday. The Health Department’s bulletin said the tally was 3,16,003 with 9,742 new cases and the death toll at 2,906.

The State had so far carried out 30,19,296 tests including 57,685 samples in the past day. The testing had covered 5.65% of the total population of 5.34 crore. Among major Indian states, Andhra Pradesh led in high population-level testing. Tests per million at 56,541 stood next to Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi. Maharashtra tested 2.61% of its population and Tamil Nadu 4.99%.

Chittoor and Nellore districts reported a larger number of deaths at 15 each, followed by Anantapur with eight deaths, Guntur with seven, Prakasam and Srikakulam six each, East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram five deaths each, Kadapa four, Krishna three and Kurnool two deaths.

Cases in Telangana stood at 95,700 as 1,763 more tested positive on Tuesday. Eight more patients died, taking the toll to 719. Of new cases 484 were from Greater Hyderabad, 169 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 166 from Rangareddy and 88 from Warangal Urban. On Tuesday, 24,542 samples were tested. Cases in Greater Hyderabad, seen to be on the decline, rose as more tests were done.

Karnataka reported 8,642 cases and 126 deaths on Wednesday, its total positive cases going up to 2,49,590, and deaths to 4,327. There were 81,097 active cases, and 704 patients in ICU. Bengaluru Urban topped with 2,804 cases and 56 deaths.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)