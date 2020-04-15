Coronavirus: Thrissur Pooram cancelled for first time

For the first time since its inception, Thrissur Pooram, considered as mother of all poorams in Kerala, has been cancelled.

A ministerial-level meeting held in Thrissur on Wednesday, attended by representatives of all participating temples, unanimously decided to cancel the Pooram in the wake of restrictions of COVID-19.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said that the decision was because of the extension of the lockdown in connection with the pandemic till May 3. The Thrissur Pooram is on May 2.

“It is impossible to conduct the Pooram celebrations by maintaining social distancing and other guidelines of the lockdown. Only the main rituals will be held in respective temples, with the presence of maximum five persons. Celebrations connected to the Pooram, including kodiyettam, will not be held,” said the Minster.

The annual Pooram exhibition, usually start from the beginning of April, was also cancelled. The Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, the main conductors of the Pooram, had already completed most of the arrangements for the event.

India-China war

Elders recalled that though Thrissur Pooram was held with just one elephant on a few occasions like the India-China war in 1962, it has been cancelled for the first time.

Lakhs of people from across the world witness the Pooram replete with processions, elephants, percussion ensembles and fireworks.

The 36-hour-long Thrissur Pooram, signifies the meeting of deities of 10 temples. However, Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu devaswoms are the main participants, which organise most of the main events.

The festival, which is synonymous with elephants, used to witness participation of up to 90 caparisoned elephants for various events. Pyrotechnic wizards used to leave riot of colours on the sky.