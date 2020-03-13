Coronavirus threat: Kerala Assembly adjourns sine die ahead of schedule

The Kerala Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die on Friday against the backdrop of the COVD-19 threat prevailing in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) had decided to cut short the current session to address the situation precipitated by the contagion that had resurfaced in Pathanamthitta in Kerala a fortnight ago.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan announced the adjournment but set no future date for resumption. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had opposed the move.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had on Thursday termed the move to shorten the session as alarmist.

He said the government should reassure the public. Ideally, its actions should not exaggerate the threat of contagion and spread unnecessary, fear and panic in society by calling off the Assembly.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran pointed out that both Houses of the Parliament and Assemblies in other States were in session despite the outbreak. If Kerala adjourns its Assembly, it will send a wrong message to the world, he added.

The government had initiated a partial lockdown after a fresh COVID-19 case resurfaced in Pathanamthitta on February 29. Kerala had reported the first coronavirus case in the country on January 30.

The State had closed educational institutions, cancelled summer camps and private tuitions, sporting events, religious festivals, government functions and public gatherings.