Coronavirus | Southern States report a decline in cases

14 November 2020 04:23 IST

Kerala’s test positivity marginally rises to 9.97%; Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka stay below 2%.

The COVID-19 case load in Kerala declined as 5,804 people tested positive on Friday.

The test positivity rate, however, had a slight increase from the previous day’s 9.68%, to 9.97%, for 58,221 samples.

The State added 26 more deaths. Six deaths were from Thiruvananthapuram, three each from Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram, two each from Alappuzha and Palakkad, and one from Kannur.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the cases reported on Friday, 4,988 were locally acquired infections and 118 people have come from other States. The source of infection of 643 people is not known. There were 55 health workers among the newly infected persons.

Andhra Pradesh recorded less than 2,000 new cases for the sixth day at 1,593 and 10 more deaths.

Testing covered 80,737 samples with 1.97% returning positive, the lowest single-day positivity rate in five months. The overall positivity rate has been put at 9.44%.

With 2,178 new recoveries, the count has gone up to 8,24,189 and the recovery rate slightly increased to 96.82%. Currently, there are 20,262 active cases in the State.

Krishna district reported three new deaths, Visakhapatnam two deaths, Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore, Vizianagaram, and West Godavari districts one death each.

New infections were as follows: East Godavari district (259), Chittoor (225), Krishna (202), Guntur (202), West Godavari (188), Anantapur (105), Nellore (93), Visakhapatnam (90), Srikakulam (58), Prakasam (51), Kurnool (45), Kadapa (43) and Vizianagaram (42).

East Godavari’s tally crossed the 1.2-lakh mark and has at least 30,000 cases more than its neighbouring West Godavari, which has the second-highest tally. Both the districts account for 25% of the State’s caseload.

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,20,050), West Godavari (89,855), Chittoor (81,791), Guntur (70,596), Anantapur (66,023), Prakasam (60,828), Nellore (60,792), Kurnool (59,896), Visakhapatnam (57,143), Kadapa (53,497), Srikakulam (44,921), Krishna (42,819) and Vizianagaram (40,192).

A trend of low numbers continued in Karnataka with 2,016 new cases on Friday. Tests stood at 1,17,999. Also, 17 more deaths were reported. The State’s positivity rate stood at 1.71%. Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,030 new cases.

Telangana on Thursday reported 997 cases and four deaths.

The State tested 42,163 samples. Greater Hyderabad added 169 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri 85, Rangareddy 66 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 65 cases.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)