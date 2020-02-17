Coronavirus | Second Kerala patient discharged

In further relief to Kerala, a student treated for the COVID-19 was discharged on Sunday after two consecutive test results came back negative, thus becoming India’s second patient to recover from the infection, health authorities said.

The patient from Kasaragod, one of the three positive cases of the virus detected in the country on their return from China, would, however, remain under home quarantine for ten days, the State health department said.

More than 2,000 people are still under observation for the virus in the State, which had accounted for all three positive cases in the country.

On Thursday, a student from Alappuzha was discharged after his two consecutive samples sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune turned out to be negative.

India’s first COVID-19 case, a woman from Thrissur, is awaiting test results from Pune after samples screened at the Alappuzha centre had returned negative last week.

“We are waiting for the test result of the student admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital,” an official said.