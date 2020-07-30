Coronavirus | Religious leaders, NGOs to be part of Kerala’s action plan against COVID-19

Kozhikode

30 July 2020 23:27 IST

Coastal health boards to ensure care

Religious leaders, opinion makers, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are to be roped in for implementing the State government’s Covid Health Action Plan for coastal areas that is expected to strengthen the COVID-19 prevention work there and ensure primary health-care facilities to the residents.

They will be part of the district coastal health boards to be chaired by the respective District Collectors. Local-level coastal health task forces too will be formed. The action plan also proposes setting up of special outposts, testing facilities, first-line treatment centres, and institutions for reverse quarantine to help elderly people and those with serious health issues.

An order released by the department on Thursday says the decision to have a special plan for the coastal areas was taken in view of a large number of cases emerging in clusters in coastal areas. Sentinel surveillance is being undertaken there to get information of possible cases there. The first case of community spread in the country was reported in the coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram.

The religious leaders, opinion leaders, and NGO representatives will be separately sensitised about COVID-19 prevention, surveillance, and protocols.

Elected representatives in local bodies, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), community volunteers, and health staff will visit each house to create awareness.