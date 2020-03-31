COVID-19 | Prohibitory orders extended in Malappuram

Prohibitory orders declared under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been extended until April 14 in Malappuram district. District Collector Jafar Malik has announced the extension in view of the nation-wide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Malik said gatherings of five or more people would not be permitted anywhere in the district during the period. He said all dharnas, marches, processions, and prayer gatherings would come under the ban.

He said no more than 10 persons should gather for a wedding, and that it should be held at home after informing the village office and the police station concerned. Meanwhile, 543 more persons were placed in quarantine in the district on Tuesday. The district has 12,642 people in quarantine, with as many as 102 of them in different hospitals. Government Medical College, Manjeri, which is the designated COVID-19 hospital in the district, has 87 people under observation, the District Hospital at Nilambur has nine, the District Hospital at Tirur has five, and the Taluk Hospital at Tirurangadi has one.