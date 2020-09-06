Coronavirus | Patient molested on board ambulance

The police have arrested the ambulance driver, Noufal of Kayamkulam, in connection with the incident.

In a shocking incident, a COVID-19 patient from Pathanamthitta was subjected to sexual assault while being shifted to a COVID care centre in the wee hours of Sunday. The police have arrested the ambulance driver, Noufal of Kayamkulam, in connection with the incident.

The case came to light when the victim revealed the incident to the health authorities. The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was being shifted to a COVID care centre at Kozhencherry from Pathanamthitta Town when the molestation took place.

According to police, there were two female patients on board the 108 ambulance driven by the accused. Upon dropping the first patient at the District hospital in Kozhencherry, the ambulance then proceeded to the COVID care facility with the second patient.

But as it reached an isolated location near Aranmula, the accused parked the vehicle on the road side and molested the patient on board. He reportedly apologised to the woman and soon took her to the destination

On reaching the COVID care centre, the victim revealed the episode to the health officials on duty, who, in turn, called in the police. Upon Collecting the victim's statement, the police took the accused into custody.

The victim will be subjected to a medical test later in the day.

According to KG Simon, District Police Chief, Noufal was earlier accused in a murder case. Further probe is on to trace his criminal antecedents. The accused is currently kept at an isolated space inside the Pathanamthitta police station

Meanwhile, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has intervened in the issue and issued directions to remove Noufal from the service.