Coronavirus | Partial shutdown imposed in T.N.-Kerala border at Kaliyikkavila

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 March 2020 13:36 IST

Confusion has been prevailing in the area with the Tamil Nadu police undertaking thorough screening for all vehicles

The Tamil Nadu government imposed a partial shutdown of the inter-State border at Kaliyikkavila with several private vehicles from Kerala refused entry on Saturday.

Confusion has been prevailing in the area since the wee hours of the day with the Tamil Nadu police undertaking thorough screening for all vehicles. Long queues of vehicles have formed in the area with many motorists protesting the move to restrict entry.

While buses plied by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), heavy vehicles and two-wheelers were permitted entry after screening the passengers and sanitising the vehicles, the Tamil Nadu Police barred access for other private vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising

Nonetheless, the police has assured to provide entry for those coming for emergency purposes.

On the other hand, the Kerala government has imposed no such restrictions for vehicles coming from the other side of the border. All motorists were subjected to thermal screening by joint teams of health workers and police personnel.